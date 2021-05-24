Bears’ Weakness for Donuts Is Killing Them

A Florida couple will be sitting in prison for the next few years after being caught using donuts to entice black bears and then recording videos as they turned packs of dogs loose on the creatures. They then posted the twisted videos online.

While the barbaric particulars of the Florida case aren’t common, what is common—and controversial—is the use of pastries by bear hunters to lure their quarry.

“You want to find bear bait that keeps them coming back,” Bernie Barranger, an outdoor writer, hunter, and enthusiast based in Wisconsin says in an instructional video of how to hunt black bears, as he sits, hands clasped together, outfitted in a camouflage hoodie, and surrounded by four bear skulls.