This Blender Is a Better Version of the NutriBullet

Scouting Report: If you’re looking for an aesthetically beautiful blender that will power through anything you put in its path, this is your best bet.

My blender is one of my most used kitchen appliances. Whether I’m making a sauce for dinner, or a smoothie for breakfast, I feel like lugging out my blender is a constant. I’ve tried plenty—a Vitamix might be the most powerful, and there are others that are easy to use, but the Nutribullet was always a favorite. I loved how lightweight it is, but hated its lack of power and aesthetics. Thankfully, the former CEO who helped develop NutriBullet just launched Beast Health. I’m here to say, his new blender, the Beast Blender, is everything you love about a Nutribullet, only better.

Beast Blender

The first thing I noticed about the Beast Blender is how gorgeous it is. It almost looks like a Japanese paper lantern—it’s something I don’t mind keeping on display whatsoever. I’ll admit, I never really thought about that with a blender before, but it makes sense—especially since this one kind of looks like Apple all of a sudden entered the blender game. But it’s not only beautiful, it does an excellent job with everything I put in its path, too. While it only has two speeds (pulse and blend), it also has a 1,000-watt motor, just like the finer NutriBullet models. Whether it’s tomatoes or frozen mango chunks, it gets the job done, no problem. It has internal monitors for blade speed to make adjustments in order to maintain consistent speed and torque, and the blender bottles themselves have a great grip and don’t slip even on slick countertops.

There’s also the option to go for the package with the hydration bottle. This is pretty much just a water bottle with an infusion chamber. It’s not much new, but it does go with the blender nicely if you’re into that sort of thing.

All in all, I never thought I’d enjoy using a blender this much. Not only is it beautiful, it helps make mornings a breeze. There’s no extra bells and whistles. Instead, it’s a beautifully designed piece of machinery worthy of any countertop.

