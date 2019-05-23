The Entire World in Your Inbox

It sounds crazy, but it’s been one year since we launched Beast Travel! My vision at the time was to stay true to The Daily Beast’s entertaining but smart ethos while expanding what could be seen as a mainstream travel story. We’ve exposed shady behavior by prominent museums, and explored mafia-run beach towns in Kenya. There have been deep dives into forgotten palaces once at the center of world history and a story about falling for a statue of Jesus at a theme park. I’m proud that we’ve given voice to personal stories that other mainstream outlets might not, whether they be about traveling after transitioning, while black and female, or at 64 and alone.

That’s why we’ve created a Travel newsletter—to make sure you don’t miss any of these.

So what will this look like? Each week’s digest will start off with a personal note from me. Sometimes I’ll highlight a story we ran that really spoke to me. Since things often get lost in the frenzy that is the internet, I’ll occasionally use the space to tell you about some of our cool initiatives like It’s Still a Big World. Other times it will be to tell you about a trip I’m on, or if I’ve discovered some life-changing travel hack or gadget.

From there we’ll fill you in on the best we have to offer from that week—perhaps a juicy tale from some far-flung locale, an out-of-this-world house you can rent, and recommendations for great Beast Travel-approved travel accessories.

Thank you, and welcome!