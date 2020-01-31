Beatrice and Eugenie’s Fans Eye A Royal Role. Prince Charles Has Other Ideas

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially out of royal circulation, and so—with the royal family suddenly down by two of its younger and better-looking members—speculation is growing that the Firm could be seeking to recruit Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Robert Lacey, the royal historian and writer who consults for The Crown, is one of many to see the loss of Harry and Meghan as a natural opportunity for the young “blood princesses,” telling Hello! magazine he believed the royals would be well advised to simply replace the two outgoing members with the young women.