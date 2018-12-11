Beauty and Skincare Gifts That Anyone On Your List Will Enjoy

Finding a gift for a beauty lover can be difficult, partially because they usually have everything already, and because well, they know what they like and what they don't. It's like trying to choose dinner for a picky eater at a restaurant you've never been to.

But if you take some time to think about it, it's pretty easy to decipher what kind of beauty someone could want in their life. Do they love trying new, bold things? Or are they focusing more on how they look without makeup? There are a ton of options, but we've broken down how these products can be used and what kind of person should receive the.

Skincare

This is the kit my boyfriend has requested I get him for Christmas. It's full of Kiehl's potent, anti-aging miracle Midnight Recovery products, plus the bestselling Ultra Facial Cream and the newish Ginger Leaf & Hibiscus Overnight Firming Mask. It's an under-$100 gift that pretty much everyone will appreciate, even if they aren't into skincare.

Another good idea for the skincare newbie starting them off with something easy like a skin mist. This one from Olay is hydrating and brightening, with Vitamin C and Bergamot and it's only $10. It also comes in a calming version for people who have more sensitive skin.

For the skincare advanced people in your life, go for the Drunk Elephant The Littles kit. It features eight different products from the brand, including their best-selling C-Firma Day Serum and the Framboos Glycolic Night Seum.

Makeup

It's Pat McGrath's world and we're all just living in it. The Mattetrance lipstick from Pat McGrath Labs is unlike anything I've ever tried. It's matte and hydrating at the same time. At $38 a pop, they're a great add on to any gift that needs an extra oomph. I recommend Elson for a bright poppy red or Omi for a deep nude. Or, you can pick up the Mini Trio from Sephora for just $25.

The Fenty Beauty holiday releases are second-to-none. The Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette is breathtaking and has a highlighter shade for everyone. You may want to keep this one for yourself if you end up buying it, and I don't blame you.

Stila's Glitter & Glow liquid eyeshadow is their breakout hit of 2018, and this little kit is a great way to gift someone some sparkle. You get four Glitter & Glow eyeshadows and two highlighters. It's basically an excuse to tell the person you give them to saying "You need to wear this so we can go out sometime."

Tools and Accessories

Bring your loved one into the hold on unique and interesting skincare trends, like this Mount Lai set with a Gua Sha tool and a jade facial roller. Both tools help with de-puffing and firming the skin, and they'll look great on anyone's vanity.

One of the only things I will preach about when it comes to hair care is a good brush. I swear by the Wet Brush and I think they make amazing gifts for anyone. Pair it with an Aquis towel and you've gifted someone a guaranteed good hair day.

Maybe buying someone soap is a little weird, but this time it's different. This is a literal bouquet of soap made into the shape of roses and floral scented. They're both beautiful and practical.

