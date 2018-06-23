Become A Better Project Manager With This Course Bundle

A project manager's role is wide-ranging, but ultimately it boils down to leading a team and guaranteeing that each project gets accomplished on time, within budget, and with minimal errors. And with the Quality Assurance and Project Management Bundle, you'll get to explore a variety of project management disciplines that can help you run projects with maximum efficiency and success.

Across 7 courses, this bundle will introduce you to Lean and Lean Six Sigma, two of the top project management methodologies, and show you how you can utilize them to improve efficiency within your company. You'll also go through a series of extensive Total Quality Management (TQM) lessons, which will teach you to develop a better focus on the customer and employees, as well as generate higher quality products, services, and processes. By the time you've completed the courses, you'll have all the knowledge you need to drive your company forward.

The Quality Assurance and Project Management Bundle is normally valued at $2100, but you can get it today for only $29 — a savings of 98%.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.