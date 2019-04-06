These Bed Frame Styles Will Help You Kickstart Your Bedroom Makeover

We spend so much time in our beds that it’s important to build our bedrooms with intention — and bed frames both determine the function of various mattresses available to you and go a long way in establishing your room’s aesthetic.

We’ve covered sleeping habits extensively (Scouted staff takes its Zs seriously), including advice for light sleepers, mattress shoppers, the sleep masked, the bedroom accessories-obsessed, air purists, and, of course, snorers.

In my own search for a perfect bedframe this spring, I put together some of the highest rated frames I came across that stood out to me as great examples of the styles I’m contemplating.

Beverly Bed in Ivory, $1,295 at One King’s Lane: Simple and minimal, this panel bed allows for your mattress to include a box spring. Its iron framework is hand-finished in gold and the padded upholstery trim cushions you for bedtime reading or late-night (or weekend or anytime) TV watching.

Darcey Cast Iron Metal Bronze, $495 at Pier 1: The headboard and footboard combo doesn’t have to be huge and overwhelming. This cast iron style is comprised of an iron tube frame and rounded corners. The antiqued golden finish and the sparse design lets this piece accent a room based on traditional, romantic, or rustic decor.

Roselawn Upholstered Platform Bed, $358 at Wayfair: Low to the ground and majestic in appearance, the platform bed is similar to a panel bed but lets you throw a mattress directly on it without the need for a springboard. The gray of the Roselawn and its upholstery mean there are few styles it won’t complement, and the elegant styling will elevate your bedroom’s feel (and touch).

Nexera’s Tribeca Storage Bed, $653 at Target: Storage beds are very necessary for some of us and very nice to have for others. Either way, it at least makes sense to make use of the space under your bed if you’re not going for a simplistic aesthetic. And the Tribeca does a great job in maintaining minimalist looks while concurrently providing three reversible storage drawers that you can install on either side of the bed. The headboard further includes two storage spaces, one on each side, for books, Kindles, or phones.

Poundex Louis Phillipe French Style Sleigh Platform Bed, $775 on Amazon: The sleigh style (so-called because its backward curving headboard is styled in a way reminiscent of a sleigh) works best in a luxurious aesthetic. And when the occasion arises, outfitting your bedroom to match can really elevate the entire room and even enhance the calm you’ll experience entering it. The way I see it, a luxurious sleigh bed feels like a sturdy antique, solid and unwavering, supporting your sleep and wildest dreams. This highly-rated French style comprises a deep and attractive cherry wood.

If you’re looking to level up your bedroom this spring, starting with a frame that matches the aesthetic and style you want to achieve is a foundational step in your journey.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.