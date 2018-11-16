Before and After Photos of Paradise: Destroyed in California’s Camp Fire

What began on November 8, 2018 as a fire in Butte County, Northern California, has become the United States’ deadliest in over a century, and the worst in the state’s history. The Camp Fire, as it’s now called, has killed at least 56 people, with another 300 missing. A spokeswoman for the Butte County Sheriff clarified, however, that some who remain unaccounted for just may not have checked in with officials.The fire has also become the most destructive in California history, covering over 140,000 acres—over a tenth of Delaware—as of Thursday morning. More than 8,000 homes have been destroyed with another 15,500 structures considered “threatened.” Here, some before and after photos of Paradise, California, a town devastated by the Camp Fire.