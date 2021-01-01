Behind the Mask, MF DOOM was an Artist’s Artist

It was a warm summer day and I was too high when I discovered “Rhymes Like Dimes.” Daniel Dumile, who will be forever known as the lead persona of his iconic slate of character aliases, MF DOOM, styled in ALL CAPS, left a stark impression on me. His energy made a mark on an entire genre.

After a modest but promising start in the early 1990s with the group KMD (Kausing Much Damage), Dumile, along with his brother, Dingilizwe a.k.a. DJ Subroc, were on the verge of establishing themselves in the hippie-hop Black consciousness sect occupied by fellow Long Islanders, De La Soul. The 3rd Bass single “The Gas Face” previewed the playful, invasive Zev Love X, as Daniel was then known, with the secret weapon cameo that set the song apart from contemporaries. Even there, a quick flip of his urgent sticky syllables shows a rhyming aplomb uncommon for that time: “Is I'm talkin coffee or cocoa, is you loco? Cash or credit for unleaded at Sunoco.” Unfortunately, his brother died trying to cross the Nassau Expressway and, when KMD’s second album was shelved, Dumile entered his first major break from public life.

When he reappeared, if that’s the word, nearly a decade later, he wore a mask and called himself MF DOOM, after the Marvel universe villain. Much like the comic book archetype, he had revealed his origin story, wrought from the pain of his brother’s death but also set to a purpose: study the art, not the artist. Shielded by his mask, he was so secretive about his life that he effectively hid his death, an unheard of ending for a well known and closely followed figure in American pop culture. His wife Jasmin announced on New Year’s Eve that he had passed away on the day of Halloween. In the replies, some commenters questioned the truth of it. Had DOOM pulled off his greatest vanishing act ever in some ruse or was this real?