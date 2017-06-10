Behind the Scenes at The House of Peroni

For the second annual U.S. House of Peroni, the Italian beer brand asked Grammy-Award winning singer St. Vincent to curate the three-day pop-up. The gallery showcases live performances as well as a selection of visual art selected by the musician.

One of the biggest installations is “Chill Memphis Chill” by acclaimed set designed Lauren Machen who has worked with St. Vincent on a number of projects. Machen studied art and psychology at Macalester College and Textiles at Goldsmiths, University of London.

She’s been a designer for eight years creating sets for a range of clients and partners, including Vogue Italia, Nowness, Rihanna, St. Vincent, Migos, Amazon, Google and Target among others.

Machen has created an interactive, Instagrammable and immersive space for The House of Peroni that takes inspiration from Memphis’ more subdued design moments. Depicting the movements progression as it evolved through time, the space utilizes walls of clouds, hexagonal loungers soothing scents and more, to make for a thoughtful, meditative and inspiring oasis for guests to explore and relax within.