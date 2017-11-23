Behind the Scenes Inflating the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the one opportunity each year for companies to display the balloons that have become trademarks of our childhood. This tradition dates back to 1924, started by Louis Bamberger in Newark, New Jersey, at Bamberger's store. The original name for the parade was “The Macy's Christmas Parade”; however, shortly after, it was transferred to New York City by Macy's. There were professional bands, floats, and live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo. In New York, the employees marched to Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street dressed in extravagant costumes. On Wednesday night we saw no live animals, but instead, we were given the chance to preview the balloons as they were being inflated.