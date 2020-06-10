Behind the WHO’s Irresponsible COVID-19 Transmission Communications Mess

Within 24 hours the World Health Organization made and then pulled back a critically important statement regarding the transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 global pandemic. According to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s leading scientific voice on COVID-19, “We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing. They’re following asymptomatic cases, they’re following contacts and they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It is very rare.”

Until it wasn’t.

The next day, Van Kerkhove walked back her statement that had generated headlines around the world, saying that in fact asymptomatic transmissions “is a major unknown.”