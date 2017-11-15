Behind the Zimbabwe Coup That Won’t Speak Its Name

Gunshots and at least one explosion could be heard in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, early Wednesday morning, as what appears to be a military putsch continues to unfold.

Military spokesman Major General S.B. Moyo addressed the nation early Wednesday after the army took control of the country’s airwaves, telling Zimbabweans that President Robert Mugabe and his family “are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.” Nonetheless, the target of the military’s action very likely is Grace Mugabe, the 52-year-old wife of the 93-year-old president, who has been positioning herself to succeed him.

Moyo, insisting that the army’s actions were not a military coup, claimed that army is “only targeting criminals around [Mugabe] who are committing crimes,” although he cautioned that the situation in Zimbabwe “has moved to another level.”

Moyo warned that “any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.”

In Harare civilians have reported gunfire near Mugabe’s private residence in Harare’s Borrowdale neighborhood, and an explosion was heard near the University of Zimbabwe.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director of Human Rights Watch or HRW, spoke to The Daily Beast over the phone from Harare, saying, “this is completely unprecedented and there is a lot of uncertainty, especially because there is no word from the president or government directly since the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation programming has been taken over by the army.”

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation is the state run television and presidential mouthpiece which, since being taken over, is repeating Moyo’s statement punctuated by war songs, according to Mavhinga.

“It is not clear whether the army, police, and intelligence services are all united in this,” Mavhinga says. He fears, though, that the situation “could escalate, we could see things getting a bit out of control. Those around President Mugabe could resist.”

The military move comes after a week of escalating tensions, sparked when President Mugabe fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 6. Mnangagwa then fled the country. The latest in a series of war veterans to be sacked, Mnangagwa was considered a likely successor for the 93-year-old President.

But Mugabe had other plans.

His wife, Grace Mugabe, has been developing a significant following in the youth wing of the ruling ZANU-PF party and was Mnangagwa’s main rival to take over power when the aging president dies. Her bid for the presidency began in 2014, when she took control of the ruling ZANU-PF’s women’s league and state propaganda began talking up her political shrewdness.

But after she was booed at a rally on November 4 by suspected Mnangagwa supporters, the president, furious, held a press conference where he said he could “drop” Mnangagwa “as early as tomorrow.”

“We are not afraid of anyone. We can decide even here,” he told the crowd.

Three days later Mnangagwa was fired.

The issue of succession had divided the country, with those loyal to Mnangagwa known as the Lacoste faction of ZANU-PF (Mnangagwa’s nickname, like the Lacoste trademark, is “The Crocodile”) while those supporting Grace Mugabe are the G40 faction.

A day after Mnangagwa was fired, the commander of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces, General Constantino Chiwenga, held a press conference at the army headquarters in Harare that he and the army were prepared to step in if the ruling party continued to purge officials like Mnangagwa who had fought during the country’s independence war in the 1970s.

“The current purging which is clearly targeting members of the party with a liberation background must stop forthwith,” he said while 90 other senior military officials stood alongside him. “We must remind those behind the current treacherous shenanigans that when it comes to matters of protecting our revolution, the military will not hesitate to step in.”

After Gen. Chiwenga’s press conference, ZANU-PF released a statement accusing Chiwenga of “treasonable conduct” saying the general’s speech was “calculated to disturb national peace… [and] incite insurrection.”

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation did not air Chiwenga’s press conference, which the army claims is why they took over the country’s airwaves earlier this morning.

Now the country awaits the army’s next move, which could mean the end for one of Africa's longest running dictators. Alternatively, he could be held as a captive figurehead while the military moves to purge those around him, including his wife.

“It is not clear what happens next,” HRW researcher Mavhinga says. “But I can say this is uncharted territory for Zimbabwe.”