‘Bel-Air’ Trailer Gives First Glimpse of Dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot

A new Will is here to sit on his throne as the prince of Bel-Air.

Peacock unveiled its first trailer for the dramatic reboot of the beloved Will Smith sitcom the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, now starring Jabari Banks. The hourlong series Bel-Air will have a decidedly more serious tone but stays true to the basic premise of the original, with a teenage Will trading the streets of West Philadelphia for his extended family’s Los Angeles mansion. The first three episodes are set to air on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

