Get Up to 46% Off Belkin’s Top-Rated and Best-Selling Power Strips on Amazon Today

We at Scouted are often preoccupied with organization. And the key to all of that is a good power strip, a staple in any put together office or home — and today, Belkin is cutting prices off its best selling strips on Amazon by up to 46%.

You don’t need a great excuse to get a new power strip: A sale like this is a perfect opportunity to toss out your old or simple strips for high-quality, top-rated ones that have a little more function to offer than the basic power strip. Take Belkin’s 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, for example. With each outlet spaced to give you plenty of room for plugs of varying sizes (think those large laptop chargers or vacuum plugs). More than 10,000 reviewers left it a 4.5-star average rating and you can get one for $15 (at 27% off, this price allows you to grab two or three and replace every power strip in your home). Sticking with eight outlets to handle all of your devices, check out the Belkin 8-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector, with a 4.7-star average rating from more than 6,000 reviews. Each of its outlets rotates so whatever you’re plugging in won’t stand in the way of another plug (a frustration every one of us knows well) — get it today only for $20 (33% off). Perfect for the kitchen or office, or another place where a smaller footprint will bode best for you, the Belkin 3-Outlet USB Surge Protector With Rotating Plug is designed for smaller electronics and appliances and mobile devices. Two USB ports keep you from fumbling around for that USB block you threw in your bag and forgot about and the rotation means this will fit anywhere. Going for $13 (37% off) today, you’ll be getting a mini power strip that nearly 7,500 reviewers left with a 4.2-star average rating. Whatever your power needs are, everyone needs several power strips and a sale like this allows you to upgrade every single one of yours.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.