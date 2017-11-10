Ben Affleck Groped Hilarie Burton on TRL. There’s Now Video.

After shocking allegations of sexual harassment and assault were made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck is feeling some pressure on himself.

Tuesday, Affleck released a statement condemning the acts of Weinstein. “We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers, and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power,” the actor wrote on Facebook.

Today, he woke up to allegations of his own sexual misconduct.

Actress Hilarie Burton has accused Affleck of groping her during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live (TRL) back when she was hosting in 2003.

Burton made the accusation on Twitter. One user wrote, “[Affleck] also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” To which Burton simply replied, “I didn’t forget.”

Now there is video.

Footage of the 2003 incident has resurfaced and Affleck is seen clearly coming over to Burton and wrapping his arm around her. Narrating the TRL Uncensored clip, Burton appears to laugh off the incident and said, “And he wraps his arm around me, and he comes over and tweaks my left boob!”

Affleck has since apologized for his actions towards Burton.