Benefit’s New Pore Care Collection Is Here, and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty writer, I always try to stay on top of the latest product launches and news. Frankly, this isn’t too hard because I love makeup and skincare products, especially when they come from brands that I already know and love—especially Benefit Cosmetics. On February 14, Benefit expanded its best-selling pore care category by adding several new products to the lineup, from moisturizers to cleansers. The new drop is formulated to give your pores extra TLC by removing congesting impurities and combatting blackheads. If you’re already a fan of Benefit’s POREfessional Primer, then you’ll be obsessed with this new line.

The pore care collection includes six new products available in both mini and full-size versions: two masks, two cleansers, a toner, a moisturizer, and a pore-cleaning tool. The price range falls between $29-$44, and they are all non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested, so you can feel comfortable using them on your skin—even if you’re prone to breakouts or have sensitive skin.

The POREfessional Get Unblocked After a long day, you’ll want to use this makeup-removing cleansing oil to get your skin back to its normal state, stripping it free from eyeshadow, foundation, concealer, highlighter, and other cosmetics you’ve applied before using a gel cleanser. Unlike most makeup wipes, the product will actually get inside the pores to clear them out to prevent future breakouts. Buy At Benefit $ 39

POREfessional Good Cleanup Cleanser Regardless of your skincare routine, the first step should always be cleanser (either first or after your oil cleanser, if double-cleansing). Not only does cleanser remove impurities from the pores that have built-up throughout the day (makeup, dead skin, dirt, sebum, etc.), but it also gives your skin a fresh canvas for your serums, moisturizers, and other products. This cleanser lathers into a bubbly foam that deep cleans without over-drying or stripping. Your skin will feel clean and taut—not tight—after you rinse and dry. Buy At Benefit $ 29

POREfessional Tight ’N Toned If you’ve been battling enlarged pores and don’t feel like cleanser alone is doing the trick, I recommend adding this toner to your lineup. Formulated with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA), Polyhydroxy Acid Gluconolactone (PHA), lemon extract, yuzu extract, bisabolol, and sphingolipids, this toner both exfoliates the skin and tightens pores for a smooth and soft complexion. Buy At Benefit $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

POREfessional Deep Retreat You can’t go wrong with a decongesting face mask, especially one where you can see it’s actually working with oil spots that pop up on the mask as it dries (so satisfying!). This mask will provide a mattifying effect for up to 12 hours afterward, making it great for pre-event prep. Buy At Benefit $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The POREfessional Smooth Sip To keep pores clean and clear while nourishing the skin barrier, look no further than this hydrating face mask. This moisturizing mask will add moisture back to the skin after using decongesting treatments that can cause drying. The lightweight gel-cream formula absorbs into the skin quickly, leaving it smooth and hydrated for up to 12 hours without leaving behind a greasy residue. Buy At Benefit $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

POREfessional Speedy Smooth It’s not every day that you come across a product that’s designed to minimize the appearance of pores in just five minutes. This face mask is designed specifically to treat enlarged and congested pores fast. Not only will you notice smaller pores after just one use, but also a more even texture. Buy At Benefit $ 39

POREfessional All-In-One Mask Wand This silicone skincare tool is designed with a double-ended wand to help you apply your skincare products without the need to use your hands and a cleansing brush to help you gently exfoliate. Buy At Benefit $ 20

