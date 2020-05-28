Tourist Town Desperate to Reopen Faces Another Battle—White Nationalists in the Castle

Berkeley Springs, a tiny tourist town nestled in West Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains, has always prided itself on being a little bit different.

There is the world-famous water-tasting competition, the healing mineral springs, and the artsy town square lined with cheese shops and crystal sellers. Locals joke that massage therapists outnumber lawyers three to one.

And now, there’s the couple with white nationalist ties up on the hill, too, occupying the 132-year-old Berkeley Springs Castle.