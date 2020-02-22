Bernie 2016 Wanted DNC to Change the Rules, Bernie 2020 Just Wants to Win

On its face, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) Wednesday night comment that “the person with the most votes should be the nominee” could not have been more mundane.

But that answer, given during the Democratic debate in response to a question about whether the pledged-delegate leader should be the top of the ticket at the national convention, not only put Sanders at odds with the rest of the field, but also with Bernie Sanders, himself, four years ago.

“It’s a bit of flip flop from 2016,” Josh Putnam, a political scientist who specializes in delegate selection rules, told The Daily Beast. “He was making the case four years ago that Hillary Clinton couldn’t win the nomination without superdelegates, and the pledged delegates should decide.”