Bernie Sanders Isn’t Running for Second Place—and That Might Be Good News for Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders has money, a passionate base of support, and a will to battle for his cause for however long it takes, Elizabeth Warren is his ideological soulmate, and you would think that at some point, should he fail to secure the Democratic nomination, she would be the natural heir to his support. But you would be wrong.

“All the evidence that I have reviewed suggests Elizabeth Warren is not the automatic beneficiary of Sanders dropping out,” says Bill Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “There is more of a crossover between Sanders and Biden than one might imagine.”

That’s good news for former Vice President Biden, who holds a steady but tenuous lead in the crowded field, but who would fall to a distant second if the support for Warren and Sanders were combined. But the race is more complex than that, says Galston, a veteran of six presidential campaigns, and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.