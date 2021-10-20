What the Hell Is ‘Day X’? Far-Right Berserker Clan Was Prepping Uprising Across Several Cities, Police Say

German police have averted an attack by ultra-right militants who were amassing deadly weapons to carry out “revenge full of horror” against German institutions on an as-yet-undefined “Day X.”

More than 130 special-forces police in Germany searched 14 addresses in Berlin, Schleswig-Holstein, Baden-Württemberg, and Hesse on Wednesday tied to the extreme-right Berkserker Clan, according to the Berlin public prosecutors office.

Among the weapons police are said to have confiscated were firearms, bomb timers, ammunition, knives, spears, and “devotional objects” the group used to prepare for their attack.

Police say they also found narcotics and paraphernalia believed to be used by the group. Officials say the suspects were prepared to carry out an orchestrated armed uprising across multiple German states.

Police also issued arrest warrants for 15 members under suspicion for ties to the far-right and a wider criminal organization. The ringleader, who has not been arrested but who is based in Berlin, used social media including Facebook to plan the attacks, local media reported.