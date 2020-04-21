Strengthen Your Core At Home With An Ab Roller

I think the thing keeping me the most sane right now is working out daily. I’ve been doing yoga, Peloton classes, and sometimes going for runs. I don’t have much gym equipment, but what I do have, I think, is the most necessary for small, short, effective workouts. One of those things is often overlooked. An ab roller allows you to do one of the best ab workouts at home. If done correctly, it strengthens muscles you use everyday, whether you’re sitting in a chair, or on the move. To help you get the most out of your at home workouts, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ab rollers.

FOR STABILITY

Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Carve left, right, or center for targeted work on your obliques and abdominals, without losing balance. This one also comes with a carbon steel spring for added resistance and stabilized movement. Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR NON-SKID

Dual Ab Wheel No matter where you’re rollin’, this wheel’s traction will make sure you don’t skid around. And, this one remains lightweight and portable, while maintaining sturdiness and durability. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR COMFY HANDLES

Entersports Ab Roller You want your ab roller to be nice to hold so you can focus on your workout. This one comes with ergonomic handles that are great to grip, as well as knee pads to put on the floor so your knees aren’t banging up against your hardwood floor. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PACKAGE DEAL

Syntus 6-in-1 Ab Roller This ab roller comes with knee pads, a push up bar, a jump rope, and more, all designed for anyone who wants to keep fit, burn calories, build muscle, and improve overall endurance. What’re you waiting for? Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

