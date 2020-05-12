Relieve Stress by Lying Down on One of These Best-Selling Acupressure Mats

When it comes to stress relief, your options are sort of limited when you’re at home. You can burn some incense, light a candle, or use a massager, but what about some added relief? That’s where an acupressure mat comes in. These mats are embedded with thousands of plastic spikes to deliver natural pain relief, similar to what you’d get with acupuncture, just without all the needles. Just lie down for 10-20 minutes to help release tight muscles and relax tension. You’re probably hunched over your desk reading this right now. Instead of booking a spa treatment for whenever you can actually go to one, try one of these best-selling acupressure mats instead.

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set In stock on May 23 This acupressure set is made from a thick cotton and plant-based foam. It has 6,210 acupressure points in the mat, plus an additional 1,782 in the pillow. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NAYOYA Acupressure Mat and Neck Pillow Set Easily store this mat and pillow thanks to the included carry box. , It can even be rolled up for travel. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sivan Back and Neck Pain Relief Acupressure Mat and Pillow This option is a bit longer than your average mat, which is great for those of us that have a few extra inches. All the spikes are made from non-toxic plastic, too. Buy on Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping

Large Acupressure Mat and Pillow Massage Set Not only does this set come with a carry bag, but it also includes a reusable hot/cold pack to put on your head for extra relaxation. Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping

