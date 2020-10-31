This Affordable Goose Down Comforter Turned My Bedroom into a Hotel — Minus the Room Service

These days, if I’m not at my makeshift desk working, I’m buried beneath my new comforter. The Lightweight Luxe Goose Down Comforter from Quince has single-handedly changed my outlook on down comforters. I always thought that a down comforter was stuffy, made to keep you insulated and warm the way a down sleeping bag does. But this comforter has opened my eyes to the lofty, breathable side of down.

The comforter is lightweight, made with 700 fill power European white goose down (Responsible Down Standard Certified), and features sewn through construction. This type of construction isn’t as warm as baffled (think how a puffer coat is built), but that’s a good thing. That means it’s perfect for all-seasons or just for hot sleepers, since the down doesn’t cover the entire comforter. I also opted to add a duvet cover as well, though you may not need it. I found the sateen material of the comforter to be a bit loud, but once I fall asleep, I don’t notice it. Instead, I sink into a feathery abyss that somehow keeps me at the perfect temperature. There are even corner loops to help keep the duvet cover in place.

Down comforters feel luxurious, something you only experience in luxury hotels or a Jackson Hole AirBnb. Adding this comforter and duvet cover to my bed made me feel like room service was just a phone call away. I even attempted to get my boyfriend to deliver me breakfast in bed, but that was a lost cause on a Monday morning. Maybe I’ll have better luck on a Sunday.

Lightweight Luxe Goose Down Comforter Buy on Quince $ 190

French Linen Duvet Cover Set Buy on Quince $ 170

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.