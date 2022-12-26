Happy Boxing Week—These End of the Year Sales Are Better Than Black Friday

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

2022 has been quite the year, but now that the new year is right around the corner, it’s a good time to ring in 2023 with some gifts for yourself. Chances are, you’ve been shopping for gifts for everyone else other than yourself for the last month or two, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some discounted goodies. There are hundreds of solid after-Christmas sales to shop today through the end of the year.

Boxing Day is here, and tons of deals will be live from today through the new year. Best of all, the current roster of sales and discounts is on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday scores, so if you’ve got some gift cards, Christmas cash, or perhaps an end-of-the-year bonus to spend, today’s the day. Indeed, Boxing Day has officially become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales to get your hands on before we ring in the new year.

Now that the frantic gifting frenzy has drawn to a close (thank god!), now’s the time to treat yourself to everything on your list while taking advantage of steep discounts from tons of retailers and brands—and without leaving your couch and battling crowds of fellow bargain hunters IRL.

Amazon has tons of markdowns across all virtual aisles, from marked-down kitchen appliances to luxury beauty products, but there are plenty of other noteworthy sales from e-tailers like Huckberry, Anthropologie, Dermstore, TUSHY, and so many more. Scroll through below to check out all of the best after-Christmas sales (organized by product category for your convenience!) to shop throughout the remainder of 2022.

Huckberry is hosting its annual end-of-the-year clearance sale with tons of best-selling items marked down up to 40 percent off now through January 1, 2023.

is hosting its annual end-of-the-year clearance sale with tons of best-selling items marked down up to 40 percent off now through January 1, 2023. M.M.LaFleur will be counting down to the new year with a week of flash sales that will have you saying goodbye to 2022 in style. Beginning Monday, January 26 and running through Monday, January 2, the brand will be offering 30 percent off different collections each day.

will be counting down to the new year with a week of flash sales that will have you saying goodbye to 2022 in style. Beginning Monday, January 26 and running through Monday, January 2, the brand will be offering 30 percent off different collections each day. Revolve is offering up 40 percent off select styles for today only.

is offering up 40 percent off select styles for today only. Verishop is offering a Boxing Week sale through January 3 with BOGO on clearance items, including brands like Madewell, Rachel Comey, and Free People.

is offering a Boxing Week sale through January 3 with BOGO on clearance items, including brands like Madewell, Rachel Comey, and Free People. Lululemon's Boxing Week sale includes tons of newly marked down items reduced up to 60 percent off.

includes tons of newly marked down items reduced up to 60 percent off. Tory Burch’s semi-annual sale is on—take an extra 25 percent off sale styles.

TUSHY bidets are having a Christmas Crunch sale—get free shipping with code HOLIBIDET.

bidets are having a Christmas Crunch sale—get free shipping with code AeroGarden is offering 20 percent off sitewide at with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

is offering 20 percent off sitewide at with code at checkout. Apt2B is giving customers the chance to refresh their space on a budget—Take up to 22 percent off sitewide.

is giving customers the chance to refresh their space on a budget—Take up to 22 percent off sitewide. Purple is offering several Boxing Week deals—Up to 20 percent off holidays and new year bundles, 10 percent off sitewide, and gifts with purchases on orders over $75.

