The Best Air Mattresses for Getting A Good Night’s Sleep No Matter Where You’re Spending The Night

The technology behind air mattresses has evolved rapidly. Once avoided during sleep overs, I now prefer my air mattress over most couches and even some regular mattresses. They’re great in case of an emergency, and can convert any room into a make-shift bedroom for guests with the push of a button. Since they’re easily storable, you won’t even notice you own one. Until you use it that is. To help you sort through the sleiu of air mattresses, we’ve rounded up the best air mattresses for any way you might be using one.

FOR MULTI-PURPOSE

SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress With a 4.5 star-rating on Amazon and over 20,000 reviews, the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress might just be the best air mattress to have around for any situation. It’s waterproof so it’ll work for camping, but it’s really comfortable, so it works great for having guests over, too. Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR HAVING GUESTS OVER

King Koil Air Mattress The King Koil is great for having guests over. Built for maximum comfort, it contains a built-in pillow, and the quilt top provides extra spinal support. One Amazon reviewer says “guests prefer to sleep on our King Koil, instead of the other mattress we have.” Buy on Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR KIDS

Intex Comfort Plush Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed This is the air mattress I have so it’s not just for kids, I promise, but since most of my friends act like children (boom, roasted) we got this one for when they spend the night. It’s extra-durable and puncture resistant thanks to the Dura-Beam technology and velvety sides. It also packs down really small into a great, included carry-bag. Buy on Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CAMPING

EnerPlex Never-Leak Camping Series Airbed With a 60-second inflation, this airbed was designed for portability and quick set-up. But that doesn’t mean it sacrifices comfort for portability. It still has the coil beams that other air mattresses have, and you can easily adjust the inflation levels, depending on how firm or squishy you like your mattress to be. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

