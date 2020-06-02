Your Guide to the Best Allbirds Shoes for Any Situation 

Allbirds is one of those brands that seems to be everywhere. We’ve gotten the opportunity to test their shoes and found that we have some favorites. The brand really focuses on sustainability and comfort, with shoes made from both merino wool and eucalyptus, which are both breathable and sustainable. If you’ve been looking through the Allbirds catalogue trying to decide which is the right shoe for you, we’re here to help.

Mizzle Wool Runner The Allbirds Mizzle Runner is my personal favorite of all the Allbirds shoes. It takes the classic Allbirds Runner and gives it waterproof capabilities, meaning you can wear these sneakers in practically any weather without worrying about your feet getting wet. They’re lightweight and comfortable and are the perfect grab-and-go shoe. Buy on Allbirds $ 115

Tree Breezer Another favorite of mine includes the Allbirds Tree Breezer, a lightweight ballet flat that hugs your foot without rubbing it raw. It’s made from eucalyptus, so it’s breathable and comfortable. The “collar” that sits around the top of the shoe keeps it close to your foot but won’t irritate it. Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Tree Skippers These lace up sneakers are a favorite of Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo. “Like the machine washable ballet flats, the Allbirds men’s Tree Skippers are possibly the lightest shoe I’ve ever worn without feeling like I’m losing traction or support. Since they sent me a pair in the really great looking Chalk colorway, I’ve worn them to work and all over New York.” Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Wool Lounger Another awesome pair of easy-to-wear shoes from Allbirds is the Lounger. They’re an in-between of sneakers and slippers, with a hard sole but soft lightweight upper. I throw these one when I have to run to the store or to take the dog out. They have a permanent place right next to my front door. Buy on Allbirds $ 95

