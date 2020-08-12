It’s Time to Upgrade These Kitchen Appliances. Thankfully, They’re On Sale

Whether you’ve moved away from where you normally live during this time, or have just been spending more time at home, upgrading your kitchen appliances is likely at the top of your to-do list. Not only are you using them more frequently, you might be experimenting with new techniques, or looking for items that might be more tailored to your new routine and lifestyle. Amazon is having a big summer sale and has discounted some of our favorite kitchen appliances. Here are some of our favorite deals.

Instant Pot Duo: I was an Instant Pot rejector for a long time, but now I can’t recommend them enough. This will make cooking literally anything, from rice to chicken a breeze.

Instant Pot Duo Down From $100 Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anova Sous Vide: If you’re looking to get into sous vide (AKA the best way to cook meat) this is a steal. Your steaks will be perfectly cooked every time, and it comes with an app and instructions so you can use it with ease.

Anova Sous Vide Down From $200 Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer: Whether you’re using this with your new sous vide (see above) or you’re just wrapping up leftovers to store in the fridge or freezer, a vacuum sealer is a must for every kitchen.

NutriChef Vacuum Sealer Down from $63 Buy on Amazon $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Instant Ace Blender: Did you know that Instant Pot also makes a blender? I’ve been using mine to make morning smoothies, soups (yes, this blender can do that!) and cocktails.

Instant Ace Blender Down from $150 Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Consori Electric Kettle: This is an excellent electric kettle. It will heat water instantly for whatever hot drink you’re making — whether it’s tea or coffee. It also has an auto shutoff for when the water has reached a steady boil.

Consori Electric Kettle Down From $40 Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

