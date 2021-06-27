I Have Dozens of Black Leggings, But These Are the Only Ones I Want to Wear

Scouting Report: The 90 Degree by Reflex leggings on Amazon are the perfect mix of buttery-softness and durability.

I have a confession to make: I collect black leggings like it’s my career choice, and over the past few years, it’s only gotten worse. (After all, I work from home, socialize sparingly, and love me a good oversized sweater, so this obsession was basically inevitable.) Up until recently, I used to stack my collection in a post-laundry-day pile and grab whichever one was on top. After trying these leggings from 90 Degree by Reflex, however, I’m doing laundry a lot more often — because when it comes to the best leggings to wear as pants, the rest of my pairs just don’t measure up.

90 Degree By Reflex Womens Power Flex Yoga Pants Shop at Amazon $

What makes these leggings different? First, let’s talk about the material. According to the Amazon page, it’s a standard mix of polyester and spandex, but somehow, it’s the most buttery-soft fabric I’ve ever had the privilege of pulling over my legs. Even though it feels delicate, these have gone through dozens of washes without any pilling whatsoever, and the lightweight, breathable material is still somehow compressing and sculpting. (In other words, my legs look good.) The ample stretch also allows for all-day comfort, whether I’m lounging, working, road-tripping, running errands, or actually doing yoga.

A few other game-changing features include the extra-wide, high waistband (which measures a whopping 4.5 inches) and the dual side pockets that are big enough for my phone, my keys, and —when I need both my hands— even my water bottle. They’ve also got a slightly shorter inseam, which means that when I wear them alongside my boots, I don’t have a wad of extra fabric digging into my ankle. Finally, they come in five sizes and just about any solid color you could want, plus a few space-dye and heather options, too.

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed, either. Over 22,000 reviewers have given these yoga pants a 4.4-star rating. Some have even called them the “best dupe” for Lululemon’s Align leggings (which cost $118, by the way — and that’s without the pockets). I do need to warn you, though: If you, too, have a leggings obsession, these only stand to make it worse. I’ve already gotten the navy blue ones, and I refuse to rest until I’ve replaced every other pair of leggings in my wardrobe.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.