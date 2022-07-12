Score 30% Off Premium Skincare From NuFace, Sunday Riley, & More for Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s been yet another stressful year (with this last past month being especially anxiety-inducing for many of us) making self-care more important than ever before. For me, my skincare and beauty routine are an integral part of my self-care routine, but it isn’t exactly cheap to stock up on all the luxury skincare products that my spoiled skin has gotten used to as of late. Thankfully, Amazon’s Prime Day event is chock full of tons of luxury and premium skincare products and beauty tools marked down for a fraction of the price that they usually are—most are between 20 to 30 percent off.

Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (including Sunday Riley, Foreo, NuFace, Olaplex, Oribe, Perricone MD, Elemis, Peter Thomas Roth, and many others) right now rarely get marked down—even during Black Friday sales—so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself and try out a new treatment without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price. Scroll through below to check out a few of the discounted skincare items our editors are adding to their carts this Prime Day.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Down from $68 Commerce editor and beauty lover Mia Maguire swears by Grande Cosmetics brow and lash-enhancing serums. If you don’t want to take her word for it though, just check out the customer reviews. “After about 6 weeks, I actually, and this is the absolute truth, had to clip a small area of eyelashes because they got so long that when I opened my eyes they hit my brow line which knocked them to the side!” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. Buy at Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drybar Single Shot Round Brush Blow Dryer Down from $155 This round brush-blow dryer hybrid is a game-changer for those looking to re-create in-salon blowouts from home. There are cheaper alternatives on the market, but the Drybar Blowout Brush is the best—it is from Drybar after all! This brush dries and volumizes damp locks faster and I don’t notice the damage or split ends when using this brush as I do with comparable, less-expensive models. It’s worth the investment—especially when it’s 30 percent off! Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil Down from $55 It honestly comes as no surprise to me that this retinol-infused facial oil is the top-selling oil in the U.S. The anti-aging treatment refines pores and softens fine lines while hydrating and plumping the skin. Because the actives are suspended in oil, the luxe oil prevents potential irritation and peeling that is often part of the course when using retinoids. This is one of the best Prime Day deals I’ve seen thus far. Buy at Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beia Beauty Daily Hydrating & Setting Mist 15% Off This newly launched skincare-meets-intimate products brand offers multi-purpose products that can be used almost anywhere but are housed in luxury packaging that you feel proud to display on your vanity. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PAYOT Pate Grise L'Originale Blemish Spot Treatment Down from $21 Payot has to be one of my favorite French beauty brands, and this blemish-erasing formula is one of its best-sellers. In fact, according to Payot, a bottle of this formula is sold every five minutes around the world. It’s rare to find such stellar deals on premium French skincare formulas, so I suggest stocking up on multiples while they’re marked down. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30 Down from $36 I haven’t used glow-boosting (but super non-greasy) this BB Cream in a few years, but now that it’s 20 percent off, I cannot wait to get it in my lineup again. I wore this SPF-infused and surprisingly medium-to-full-coverage beauty cream exclusively for almost a year and haven’t used another one since. Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lavanilla Clean Pure Vanilla Perfume Down from $58 I’ve been wearing this warm, sexy, but not-too-sweet vanilla fragrance on and off for years, and I always make sure to restock when it goes on sale. Right now, you can take 20 percent off all the brand’s cult-favorite natural fragrances and candles, plus 10 percent off The Healthy Deodorant (a natural deodorant that actually works, y’all!). Buy at Amazon $ 48 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Daily Concepts Daily Body Scrubber 15% Off Daily Concepts offer comprehensive body care (and the best manual exfoliating products on the market, in my humble opinion!) that is already super affordable, but for Prime Day, the brand is offering Amazon shoppers an extra 15 percent off. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

