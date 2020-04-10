An Art Kit From Etsy Is the Answer to Everything Right Now

I’ve never seen myself as much of an artist. And because I think this way, it has inhibited me from even trying. I think, right now though, we all need to all try something new, and change our outlook. Art is a great way to destress, keep your mind occupied, and relax. It’s fun to make something with your hands, and even if it doesn’t come out exactly the way you hoped it would, it’s important to remember that’s OK, and that a lot of things aren’t the way we hoped they would be right now. Here are some great art kits you can get on Etsy so you can make a masterpiece of your very own.

FOR WATERCOLORING

Watercolor Kit Watercolors is my personal favorite art activity because they are extremely difficult to mess up, but also extremely difficult to master. This kit comes with 24 different colors, a brush, and a mixing palette. All you need is paper to enjoy a night in. Buy on Etsy $ 15

FOR ORIGAMI

Tiger Origami Kit Origami is an excellent choice right now because all you need is a printer to do it. This downloadable design from Etsy is perfect if you’ve just finished a certain “docuseries about tigers.” Buy on Etsy $ 8

FOR CALLIGRAPHY

Hand Lettering Kit I’ve been writing more letters by hand these days because, well, why not? This Hand Lettering Set comes with everything you need to make beautiful typography, including detailed instructions, paper, extra thin pens, and more. Buy on Etsy $ 59

FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Cyanotype Kit You don’t need to be able to draw for this one. Cyanotypes are the original photographs. The mix included allows you to turn water color paper into photographic paper that’s sensitive to UV light. Where the sun hits the paper, it will turn blue, where it doesn’t it’ll remain white. Pretty cool. Buy on Etsy $ 42

FOR STITCHING

Stay At Home Cross Stitch Kit Cross Stitch Kits are a guaranteed way to have a lovely piece of home decor when you’re done with them. It’s fun to do something repetitive like this, and since it comes with instructions, it’s easier than you’d think, too. This kit feels especially topical right now. Buy on Etsy $ 25

