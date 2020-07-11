Make Your Next Road Trip More Fun With These Audiobooks

Chances are, you might be planning on taking a road trip this summer. If you do, remember to do it safely. Beyond that, there is only so much music you can listen to, and in my opinion, only so many podcasts as well. I recommend an audiobook. Plenty of them are read by amazing actors who will draw your right into the story and will compel you to through the story. Audiobooks are a great way to make a road trip, or just a long drive, even more fun and entertaining. Plus, if you sign up with Audible, your first audiobook is free! We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to get you started.

FOR A CLASSIC

Little Women If you haven’t seen the movie yet, you should. If you’ve made it this far without reading the book, give it a listen on audio. It’s read by Laura Dern and has a full cast for goodness sake! I think this is a perfect audiobook because if you’re not paying attention, it’s not like you’ll miss a major plot point, but also, it’s highly entertaining and just such a great story to listen to again and again. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ONE TO MAKE YOU LAUGH

Me Talk Pretty One Day Some books are honestly better on audiobook and this is one of them. David Sedaris’ voice is just so funny—whenever I’m reading him, I can hear his voice in my head vividly. It’s even better to listen to his hilarious stories about speech classes than it is to read them. You won’t be able to stop laughing at this one. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WHODUNNIT?

And Then There Were None This is a book I’d probably never get around to reading, but listening to it sounds perfect. A murder mystery on a long drive will keep your brain active as you search for clues, and it can be a fun game to play with whoever you’re with to see who can guess whodunnit first. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SOME REFLECTION

The Underground Railroad This is such a richly compelling book that is really informative and an important read. It won the Pulitzer in 2017, and is a great adventure story and slave story. Do some work on your road trip. It’s a great time to do it. Buy on Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BIG PERSONALITY

Born a Crime There’s nothing like spending a long drive with one of your favorite comedians. Regale in Trevor Noah’s reading of his memoir, which will make you both laugh and think.It’s an excellent coming of age story during the end of apartheid in South Africa. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A KID FRIENDLY BOOK

The Golden Compass If you’re travelling with children, give The Golden Compass a listen. The modern fantasy classic is entertaining enough for adults and is read by Phillip Pullman. Better yet, it’s a series, so if you finish it, you can move on to the next one. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR FEELING FREE

On the Road If you haven’t read this one, or even if you have, there’s nothing like listening to an amazing road trip while you’re on a road trip of your own. Chances are, yours won’t be as wild, but if you’re listening to this, you’ll have a good time for sure. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.