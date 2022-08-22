All The Best Back-To-School Tech Essentials for The New School Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As summer officially begins to wind down, the new school year has already begun for most students. With this in mind, there are so many new gadgets and tech gear that you are going to want to get before the year truly starts in earnest. Everything from laptops to backpacks now have new models and advancements that can help improve performance and even the overall quality of education.

Furthermore, making upgrades to tech gear such as headphones or even wallets can be a big game changer for how your overall day goes. I know whenever I was walking to classes, I needed a pair of quality noise-canceling headphones for studying and listening to throughout the day. If you’re not sure what you need to improve before the school year begins, here are some of the best back-to-school tech essentials to make this the best year of school yet.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones As important as laptops and tablets may be for learning, when I was in school, the most important thing I owned was my headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones are the absolute best you can buy. For the walk between classes or to really focus up on studying, there are no options with better noise-canceling technology than Bose. The headphones also boast some of the best audio in the industry and a 24-hour battery life so you’ll be able to listen during every second that you aren’t in class. Buy at Lenovo $ 330

Herschel Tech Daypack When it comes to carrying your books, laptop, headphones and more, the Herschel Tech Daypack is the right choice. Designed specifically to carry tech items like laptops and tablets, the backpack has several interior sleeves and pockets that help organize everything. Additionally, the Daypack has an exterior mesh pocket to carry your water bottle and a hidden slot on the strap to carry your wireless earbuds while still providing easy access to them throughout the day. Buy at Herschel $ 110

MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop If you need a new laptop for school or really any reason at all, it is hard not to look at the MacBook Air Laptop as one of the best choices. While expensive, the laptop comes with Apple’s latest M-2 8-core processor for some of the fastest and most reliable performance of any product. Furthermore, the MacBook Air is both thin and lightweight which makes it perfect for carrying around all day in a backpack without it seriously becoming a drag over time. Buy at Best Buy $ 1199

Ekster Parliament Wallet For students that have moved to a new city for school or simply lose their wallet a lot, the Ekster Parliament Wallet is here to help. The wallet has an internal storage section for cards that not only protects them from RFID scanners but also has a fun mechanism that allows you to pop out the cards in a fanned-out display. In addition to this, the wallet comes with a solar-powered tracking device so you will be able to check where your wallet is directly on your phone if you happen to lose it. Buy at Ekster $ 71

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ For a slightly more mobile and interactive learning experience, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a great option to check out. Significantly more affordable than many traditional laptops, the Surface Pro still has a ton of computing power with an Intel i3 Core Processor. Furthermore, you can add an attachable keyboard and stylus to enhance your own studying and working habits to fit your needs. The tablet also has two HD cameras, a fast-charging cable and tons of ports so you will be able to work to your fullest capacity at a moment’s notice. Buy at Best Buy $ 600

Sony WF-1000XM4 If you want to jam out to music but don’t want to carry around big over-the-ear headphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds are the next best option. With powerful audio and up to eight hours of battery life with active noise-canceling technology. Furthermore, the Sony earbuds also have an IPX4 water resistance level so even if you listen in the rain or drop these earbuds in a puddle. The carrying case also doubles as a charging case so you can boost your total playing time for the day to 24 hours. Buy at Amazon $ 248 Free Shipping | Free Returns

