These Balaclavas and Neck Gaiters Can Be Turned into a Face Mask in a Pinch

Face masks are important. But it’s also important to know there is an alternative. While some prefer to opt for face masks with ties, the balaclava or neck gaiter is another option for a comfortable face covering. Neck gaiters are great for wearing around your neck on socially distanced walks, hikes, bike rides, and more, and are easy to pull up over your nose and mouth when you need them. Because brands have been making them for years, they come in so many different styles already, from sweat wicking ones, to UV protecting ones, and plenty of designs. If you’re thinking of complimenting your face mask with a neck gaiter, we’ve got you covered. Here are some of our favorites.

MonstersINKMiami Neck Gaiter: These gaiters come in tons of fun designs, offer UPF 50 protection and are easily machine washable.

MonstersINKMiami Neck Gaiter Buy on Etsy $ 11

Smartwool Neck Gaiter: This Merino wool face mask is lightweight, breathable, machine washable, and provides next-to-skin comfort so you can breathe easy.

Smartwool Neck Gaiter Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Columbia Trail Summit Balaclava: This one from Columbia is a total balaclava. It’s made from jersey material to wick away sweat, a polyester and elastane blend. It’ll keep you warm if you’re on a walk and it’s a bit chilly out, too.

Columbia Trail Summit Balaclava Buy on Columbia $ 23

Eddie Bauer Multiclava: Eddie Bauer’s Multiclava comes in 8 different designs. It’s lightweight, packable, and made out of breathable polyester fabric that shields your skin from the sun and wind, while wicking moisture.

Eddie Bauer Multiclava Buy on Eddie Bauer $ 13

