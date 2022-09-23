Ballet Flats Are Officially Back—Add These Comfy Styles to Your Cart ASAP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially over and, with its passing goes those cushy flip-flops and slides you wore everywhere. While you could start squashing your feet into heels and booties again, it’s understandable to want to keep those feel-good shoe vibes going, and fortunately, ballet flats have officially made a triumphant comeback for fall, so you don’t need to sacrifice style in the name of comfort.

These comfortable ballet flats have little to no heel, keeping pressure off your toes while you walk and generally go about your day. They also look great when paired with jeans, leggings, or dresses and most styles can even be dressed up for more formal ensembles too. Of course, most ballet flats look dressy enough for work but are still comfy enough to wear to walk around all day—even if you walk to work.

Ready to add a pair of on-trend ballet flats to your wardrobe? Try these chic, supremely versatile, and blister-proof ballet flats on for size.

Rothy’s Washable Flat Rothy’s The Flat is a favorite with celebrities and non-A-listers alike. It’s a classic ballet flat style with a soft upper and comfortable insole, so you don’t have to stress about breaking these shoes in. They’re also machine washable, making them easy to maintain. And—this is really cool—each pair is knit from plastic bottles. Buy at Rothy's $ 125 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Birdies’ The Heron Flats Birdies’ The Heron flat has a decidedly old-school vibe going on, and they’re inspired by shoes worn by Venetian gondoliers (just in case you need some cocktail hour conversation). The flats are made from raffia that’s woven into a pretty chevron pattern. Non-slip rubber soles keep you upright, while each footbed features seven layers of quilted comfort to prevent end-of-day aches. Buy at Birdies $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Essentials Belice Flat You don’t need to spend a ton for a comfortable pair of flats—these start at just $11. Enjoy a classic ballet flat look with a rounded toe that won’t squish your pups. A faux-suede microfiber lining, along with “Heel Pillow” tech gives you a comfortable feel. Plus, the sides are slightly stretchy to allow for that just-right fit. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tom’s Darcy Flat The Darcy Flat has an elevated feel going on, thanks to the brand’s take on a traditional smoking slipper. It features a leather upper and a slight heel (we’re talking half an inch here—calm down!) for a dressy look. The shoes feature OrthoLite insoles for a cushy feel. And, because these are TOMS, ⅓ of the profits from the sale of your shoes will go toward helping others. Buy at TOMS Shoes $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everlane Italian Leather Day Glove Flat Made of 100% Italian leather, these flats from Everlane feel buttery-soft on your feet. They also have thoughtful elements, like side vents and a back pull tab, making it easy to get your shoes on in the a.m. A cushiony insole helps you feel comfortable walking around in these all day long. Buy at Everlane $ 115 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Clark’s Cloudsteppers Carly Wish Flat Clarks have a reputation for providing next-level comfort and support, and the Carly Wish ballet flats manage to deliver that in a stylish package. The flats feature knit uppers that feel great on your feet, and—it’s worth pointing out—these are part of the brand’s lightweight Cloudsteppers line. An Ortholite footbed means your feet will still feel fabulous at the end of the day. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Madewell Izabel Convertible Mule Flats These cool mule flats are a best-seller at Madewell—and we understand why. The shoes actually convert from flats into mules, just in case you want to literally let your heels cool off. The flats feature a Cloudlift Lite padding for an airy feel. Enjoy a leather upper, pigskin lining, and standout stitching around the bottom. Buy at Madewell $ 138 Free Shipping | Free Returns

