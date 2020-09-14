Bath Time Just Got More Relaxing Thanks to These Bath Bombs

I think there is one thing we can agree on: baths are relaxing. A way to make them even more relaxing is with a bath bomb. Think of them as bubble bath for adults. When bath bombs are plopped into water, they fizz and dissipate their color across the tub, spreading their scent and ingredients to make the bath water into a soothing haven. Doesn’t that sound nice? To help you pick out some bath bombs for yourself, we’ve rounded up some favorites.

FOR OUR PICK

Lifearound2angels Bath Bomb Set This bath bomb set comes with 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs made in California. Because they are made with natural ingredients, they’ll fizz with color but won’t stain your tub. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR DRIER SKIN

Inteye 24 Bath Bombs If you have dry skin, this bath bomb set will change that. Because they are made with Shea and Cocoa Butter, it will allow you to bathe without your skin getting all dry afterwards. Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR XXL BATH BOMBS

Lux Spa Bath Bombs These XXL bath bombs are made with essential oils and are a sight to behold when you plop them in warm water. Because of their size, they’ll fizz for longer, so sit back, relax, and enjoy your bath. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A VEGAN-FRIENDLY BATH BOMB SET

Aofmee Bath Bombs This bath bomb set features seven different scentds and colors, each one individually wrapped to preserve freshness. Each one is made with natural, non-toxic ingredients, as well. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.