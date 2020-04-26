Step Out of the Shower and Into One of These Robes

Whether you’re lounging around the house or have just stepped out of the shower, a robe is an excellent way to feel comfortable and snug in your home. They are made of super soft material and many are lightweight enough to be worn no matter the season. If you’re on the fence about getting a bathrobe, now’s a great time to take a leap and find one you love. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR THE SOFTEST ROBE AROUND

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Ever since trying the towels, I wanted to try the robe, and let me tell you, it does not disappoint. I just wear it around the house and feel like I’m at a spa. It’s soft to the skin, drying, and something I never, ever, want to take off. Buy on Brooklinen $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WAFFLE KNIT ROBE

Parachute Waffle Knit Robe Waffle Knit is king. According to Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas, this robe is the “all year robe you deserve.” It’s made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and “feels like the perfect extension of your bathroom linens.” Buy on Parachute $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A HOTEL LIKE ROBE

Turkish Towels Mens Robe This robe is made of super absorbent terry cloth, so that even if you’re drenched, it will dry you off in a breeze. This is the kind of robe you find in a hotel and consider stealing. Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A LIGHTWEIGHT OPTION

Nautica Men’s Lightweight Robe If you’re looking for a lightweight robe, look no further. This robe is super lightweight, so you’ll never overheat, and it comes in fun designs and colors, other than just boring old white, so you can look stylish, too. Buy on Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BECOMING A ROBE PERSON

Amazon Essentials Men’s Robe This robe is waffle knit, has some really pretty trim on the cuffs and pockets, and one Amazon reviewer writes that “this robe converted the entire family into ‘robe people.’” I guess that means they all love this robe! Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

