These One-and-Done Gift Sets Are the Perfect Gift for the Beauty Junkie on Your List

Without fail, every single holiday season, I end up waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is extremely limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will (hopefully) be something they’ll actually enjoy using.

Instead of letting the busy Q4 madness get the best of you (guilty as charged) only to make a mad dash to the mall or virtual trip to Amazon Prime to pick up whatever’s left, consider just grabbing a beauty gift set chock full of pre-curated items that they’ll be dazzled by—there’s truly something for everyone.

Not only do these curated beauty gift sets give the giftee in question the opportunity to try out new products, but they also come in festive packaging, making the presentation appear like you’d planned out their gift months in advance—even though you most certainly did not. From luxury skincare sets from brands like Cle de Peau, Augustinus Bader, and Sisley Paris, to men’s grooming kits for the bearded men in your life, scroll through below to check out the best beauty gift sets of 2022.

Agustinus Bader The AB Trial Gift Set Agustinus Bader's advanced, stem-cell-infused skincare line has become one of the number-one beauty brands since its launch a few years ago. It's investment skincare, but most of his loyal fans will adamantly swear it's worth every penny. If you have someone on your list that loves all things skincare, trust me, they’re going to go nuts when they open this. Buy at Nordstrom $ 270 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pixi Beauty Best of Pixi Holiday Gift Set To be honest, I look forward to Pixi's holiday collection drops each year because its holiday gift sets are probably the cutest—and the most festive. My favorite offering this year is the Best of Pixi Holiday Set, which features three of the brand’s best-sellers: Glow Tonic Cleansing Gel, Glow Tonic, and the Peel & Polish treatment. Buy at Pixi $ 48

Shiseido Vital Protection Sculpted Skin Tightening Cream Set Shiseido’s gift set offerings are extensive; there’s truly something for everyone. My personal favorite though is the Vital Protection Sculpted Skin Tightening Cream Set... because who doesn’t want to feel a bit more snatched for the holidays? The set includes several of the brand’s hero products, including a full-sized Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched that visibly lifts the skin in as little as a week. Buy at Shiseido $ 135 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sisley Paris Black Rose Set There is a reason that countless beauty editors, models, and celebrities like January Jones, Jaime King, Meghan Markel, and Margot Robbie are obsessed with this decadent French facial mask. Sisley's Black Rose product lines instantly hydrated the skin, ironing out the look of fine lines, and restoring luminosity to dull skin. The covetable formulas are not cheap, making this duo the perfect gift for someone who lives and breathes skincare. Buy at Nordstrom $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Sisley $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pureology Hydrating + Color Protecting Holiday Hair Kit Pureology is one of the best hair care brands on the market—especially for those of us with compromised, color-treated hair. The Pureology Hydrating + Color Protecting Holiday Hair Kit is the ultimate remedy for bringing damaged locks back to health, but brand a slew of other festive holiday gift sets to choose from as well. Buy at Pureology $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Moon Juice Travel Pack Gift Set Whether the giftee in question is a skincare buff or wellness lover, chances are that they love the non-toxic and clean beauty and supplement brand Moon Juice. This Travel Pack Set includes the brand’s best-selling immunity and mood-boosting supplements: Mini SuperYou and the SuperPower. Buy at Moon Juice $ 63 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ColourPop for Target Super Shock Shadow Duo Did you know ColourPop has a new collection with Target? It’s chock full of affordable gift duos and stocking stuffers that will delight any beauty lover. The brand’s Super Shock formulas are my favorite highlighters and shadows of all time—they literally feel like buttery velvet, and the color payoff is insane—but the entire ColourPop for Target line is super giftable. Buy at Target $ 10

Murad The Derm Report On: Getting that Post-Facial Glow Set Any skincare lover on your list is probably already aware of the importance of incorporating vitamin C skincare into their daily rotation, and Murad's concentrated, antioxidant-packed formulas are truly some of the best on the market. This dermatologist-approved gift set includes four of Murad’s top brightening treatments to help combat dullness, sun spots, and hyperpigmentation. They also have a collection of other gift sets for different skin concerns as well. Buy at Murad $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nuria x Paintbox Glow Skin & Bold Nails Kit This fun and affordable skin and nail care set is the perfect gift for a beauty-obsessed colleague or bestie. The cute gift set includes two chic nail polishes and Nuria’s best-selling Calm Daily Face Moisturizer and Calm Face Mist in an adorable denim-inspired bag. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Charlotte Tilbury Chest of Drawers Beauty Advent Calendar For the giftee on your list who can never seem to have too much makeup (especially full glam and nude lipsticks), Charlotte Tilbury's splurge-worthy mini chest of drawers actually really will make their dreams come true. It's jam-packed with all of the brand's best-selling Pillow Talk products, including the cult-favorite lipstick and liner and the newly launched palettes. Buy at Charlotte Tilbury $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beautycounter Clean Heros Gift Set Clean beauty brand Beautycounter has amassed a cult following for a good reason. Their clean formulas are not only safe and non-toxic but also effective—and have super cute packaging to boot. This mini beauty gift set includes some of their best-selling skincare serums. Buy at Beautycounter $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drunk Elephant Trunk 6.0 I'm sorry, but this has got to be the cutest freaking gift set I ever did see. The adorable Drunk Elephant trunk is filled to the brim with the luxe skincare brand's best-selling products, like their Protini Polypeptide cream (my absolute favorite daytime moisturizer) and their Internet-famous C-Firma serum. Besides, when it comes to the presentation, you're not going to do better than this. Buy at Drunk Elephant $ 450 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ekos Natura Holiday Castanha Discovery Set Natura has quickly become one of my favorite skin and body care brands since I was introduced to them a couple of years back. The Holiday Discovery Set includes some of their best-selling (and most incredibly scented) products. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

