A Bidet Will Change Your No. 2 Process for the Better

You might seem put off by the idea, but a bidet can really change how you use the bathroom. You clean the rest of your body with water, so instead of using all of this toilet paper, why not use water, too? Bidets have come far, the technology has advanced so much so that there are plenty of options that connect to your toilet, no problem. You’ll hardly notice them. We’ve rounded up some of the best bidet attachments out there to help you pick the perfect one.

FOR AN EASY TO INSTALL OPTION

TUSHY Classic Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo is a big fan of the TUSHY Classic. While he was anxious about installing it at first, it was extremely easy to do and as a result, easy to use. He writes, “the pressurized steam from my bidet has forever changed my No. 2 process - something I thought I had down pat.” Buy on TUSHY $ 79 Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ADJUSTABLE NOZZLE

Greenco Bidet This bidet has an easy-access control dial for instant pressure and nozzle adjustment. This makes the bidet using experience more personal, and easier to control, both important things. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MOST HYGIENIC

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 What’s cool about this bidet attachment is that it has a hygienic nozzle. After every use, it retracts itself behind the guard to ensure it is protected until your next use. It’s ultra-hygienic and offers a ton of pressure options, too. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN EASY TO USE OPTION

Tibbers Bidet Not only is this bidet attachment the most eco-friendly, it has a sleek design and simply one dial. This makes it a piece of cake to adjust the pressure to just how you like it. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE MOST DISCREET

GenieBidet [ROUND] Instead of sticking out of the side of your toilet like other bidet attachments, this one blends in, making it discrete and barely noticeable. And don’t think because it’s more hidden it’s difficult to install. In fact, you can do it in just twenty minutes. Buy on Amazon $ 107 Free Shipping | Free Returns

