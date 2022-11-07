Black Friday Started Early This Year—Here Are All the Deals Worth Shopping

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It may feel like it was only yesterday that we braced our wallets in anticipation of a second Amazon Prime Day sale. Still, the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as “Turkey Five” and “Deals Week,” by the way) extravaganza is already here. Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year many brands and retailers have taken note and launched their sale events way early. Alas, early Black Friday deals 2022 are here, so there’s no need to wait until the post-Thanksgiving day madness to score on some stellar deals and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping list.

Generally speaking, Black Friday has been regarded as the best time of year of invest in higher-priced items, like electronics, tech gadgets, appliances, and larger furniture pieces, but now you can find Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on just about any product category, including beauty, subscription services, last-minute gifts... you name it.

Of course, with the supply chain issues and inflation at top of mind this year, shopping these pre-holiday sales early will give you a good chance at making sure you’re not overspending and that your gifts arrive on time. Amazon already began offering hundreds of holiday deals sitewide, while Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale launched on Monday, and many direct-to-consumer brands are following suit. As we get closer to Thanksgiving, we’ll be updating this list, so make sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date. Scroll through below to check out our favorite early Black Friday shopping deals.

Amazon Early Black Friday Up to 60% Off Amazon’s early Black Friday deals are already live and shoppable. From now through Cyber Monday, you can score steep discounts across all of its virtual aisles, including tech, home decor, fashion, and even bulk household necessities and groceries. Some notable brands on sale currently include Bose, Keurig, LG, Bissell, and iRobot. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allbirds Holiday Sale Unless you’re new here, it probably comes as no surprise that the Scouted staff is borderline obsessed with all thing Allbirds. While the brand hasn’t launched an official early Black Friday sale yet, right now, you can score buy one, get one 15% off full-priced footwear using the code ALLBIRDS15 at checkout. Shop at Allbirds $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Buy Early Black Friday Best Buy has had massive Black Friday sales since I can remember, but now you don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn, wait in lines, or battle fellow deal hunters to save big. In fact, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale (online) is brimming with deals on brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, Breville, and more. Shop at Best Buy $ Free Shipping

Nordstrom Holiday Deals Sale Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale begins on November 18, but the retailer is starting its deal month early with its Holiday Deals sale going on now. You can score up to 50 percent off UGG, Nike, The North Face, Farm Rio, Coach, Zella, Barefoot Dreams, and many more sought-after brands ahead of the main event. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zappos ‘Why Wait’ Sale Zappos just dropped its ‘Why Wait’ sale event with hundreds of shoes, accessories, and clothing items steeply marked down up to 60 percent off. You’ll find brands like Madewell, UGG, Rebecca Minkoff, Sam Edelman, and Nike with seriously slashed prices. Shop at Zappos $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

