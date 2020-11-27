The Best Black Friday Deals on Products We've Tried and Loved

Over the past years of Scouted, we've tried out our fair share of products. The best things we've tried, we write about. And now, with Black Friday in full swing, we're giving you a look at some of our favorite things we've tried that are on sale right now.

Kitchen

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan Down From $89 This Frying Pan is Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo’s favorite because it gives the best of both worlds—the high heat of stainless steel, and the easy clean up of nonstick. Buy at Made In Cookware $ 76

W&P Plastic Porter Bowl Lunch Container 25% Off W&P’s portable, dishwasher-safe Porter bowls are some of Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas' favorites, wrapped in silicone for extra durability. Buy at W&P $ 30

Bedding & Home

Luxe Core Sheet Set Down From $159 Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says, “nothing has come close to feeling as good as these sheets both right after opening and after a couple washes.” They come in twelve different designs, each of which is beautiful and will make your bed a place you never want to leave. Buy at Brooklinen $ 127

Down Comforter Down From $250 Scouted Contributor Jessica Booth thinks Snowe’s Down Comforter is top-notch. Not only is it lightweight, it’s warm but great for all seasons. After a few weeks of using it, she realized she made the right choice, and it’s only gotten better since. Buy at Snowe $ 200

Waffle Knit Towels Down From $128 Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves these towels. Even though they might not look like they won’t soak up much, there is some kind of witchcraft that makes them soft, durable, lightweight, and extremely absorbent. Buy at Parachute $ 102

Hybrid Mattress Down From $1495 This, I’m confident in saying, is a mattress perfect for anyone and everyone. Hot sleepers, side sleepers, stomach sleepers, you name it. That’s because this, I think is the perfect mattress. It has springs as a traditional mattress would, pocketed individually to alleviate pressure points and provide specific support where necessary. And then the memory foam, too. Plus, it's 20% off. Buy at Tuft & Needle $ 1196

Tech

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Headphones Down From $300 These headphones were strategically designed to drown out your surroundings while simultaneously enhancing the sound of your audio so you’re guaranteed to be immersed in your own world. Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Black Diamond ReVolt Headlamp 15% Off I never go anywhere without this headlamp. Not only does it help to see in the dark when I’m camping or hiking, but it has also entirely replaced my bedside reading light. With it, I can read, lights out, all-night long. It’s comfortable, has different color settings, and is 15% off on Backcountry, now. Buy at Backcountry $ 51

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ Down From $50 Roku’s Streaming Stick+ is as good as it gets with streaming devices. With it, you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney + and much more — but the best part is the interface. Not only is it really easy to use, but it’s customizable, and there’s a nifty search feature that allows you to look for content across all platforms. Buy at Amazon $ 29 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tushy Classic Down From $109 Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo says although he was against it at first, the TUSHY classic changed his number two routine for the better. It’s easy to set up — takes about fifteen minutes — and is more sanitary and less wasteful. Buy at TUSHY $ 89

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.