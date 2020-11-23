Our Guide to the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Things are a little different, couldn't you tell? Black Friday is really Deals Week and we'll be spending this whole week giving you the best of the best. Here, you'll find our favorite Black Friday kitchen deals on everything from a classic Instant Pot to a direct-to-consumer pan. It's all about making your kitchen work for you, and saving some money at the same time.
Always Pan
Down from $149
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1
Down from $100
Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1
Down from $150
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
Down from $90
Up to 30% off Le Creuset Cast Iron, Stoneware and Kettles
Up to 31% off on Keurig K-Select Coffee Makers
