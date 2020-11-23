Our Guide to the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals

Things are a little different, couldn't you tell? Black Friday is really Deals Week and we'll be spending this whole week giving you the best of the best. Here, you'll find our favorite Black Friday kitchen deals on everything from a classic Instant Pot to a direct-to-consumer pan. It's all about making your kitchen work for you, and saving some money at the same time.

Always Pan Down from $149 Buy at Our Place $ 95

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Down from $100 Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Down from $150 Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Down from $90 Buy at Target $ 70 Free Shipping

Up to 30% off Le Creuset Cast Iron, Stoneware and Kettles Shop at Amazon $

Up to 31% off on Keurig K-Select Coffee Makers Shop at Amazon $

