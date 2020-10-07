I Thought All Blenders Were The Same. I Thought Wrong.

I was 14 years old when I got my first blender (my parents gave it to me for Christmas so I could attempt to make my own Starbucks Frappuccinos at home), and that thing lasted me well over a decade. It was fine, meaning the fruit clumps were minimal and it only needed a little coaxing when ingredients would inevitably get stuck. Was it the best blender in the world? No, but then again, I thought all blenders were pretty much the same anyway.

Well, I thought wrong, and I realized it the second I tried the Dash Chef Series blender. Now, I’ll never, ever go back to an option that’s merely average.

So how, exactly, does the Dash set itself apart? For one, it’s digital, and it has seven pre-set modes for different jobs. No more standing in front of the blender pressing the pulse button until your ingredients are more-or-less combined; instead, simply turn the knob to suit the job (whether that’s soup, a smoothie, a dip, or a frozen beverage) and the machine will automatically adjust its blending time, pulse intervals, and blade speed. You can go do your own thing until it’s done. The presets, combined with the commercial-grade six-point stainless steel blade, have resulted in perfectly blended contents each time I come back to the kitchen — no coaxing and nothing stuck to the sides.

It’s also worth noting that this thing doesn’t just blend: The soup setting actually heats up your ingredients while blending so you don’t need a microwave or a stovetop. You can also use it to melt cheese or make chocolate fondue. The frozen setting is capable of churning ice cream, and the crush setting is capable of milling grains into flour.

Another major selling point is the blending jug, which is virtually unbreakable and holds 64 ounces at once (You get a smoothie, and you get a smoothie!). It’s also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, though I haven’t needed that last function yet, since there’s a rinse preset that has my blender squeaky clean in under a minute every morning. As one reviewer put it, it’s “the 1955 Buick Century of blenders,” and it’s probably unlike any other appliance you’ve tried.

Dash Chef Series Blender with Stainless Steel Blades Buy on Amazon $ 203 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.