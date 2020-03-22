These Are The Best Blenders to Make Smoothies, Soups, and More In

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

A good blender is one of my favorite kitchen appliances. It wasn’t always; I thought blenders took up too much space, and wondered if I really even needed one. I was wrong on both counts, and now that I’m working from home, my blender has become even more valuable. Frozen fruits make for killer smoothies chock full of vitamins, but you need a blender with crushing technology to liquify them. Soups have become part of my cooking repertoire as well, and a blender has been unexpectedly perfect for that, too. I like making pesto, and that requires the kind of hi-speed functionality I didn’t know my blender had. Moral of the story: a blender is a kitchen essential that doesn’t have to be bulky or an eye-sore. In fact, it can boost your kitchen aesthetic. To help you parse through the options, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR THE DO IT ALL

Vitamix 5200 Blender If you’re looking for a blender that does it all, look no further. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves the Vitamix because “the speed the Vitamix achieves is fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold veggies up to temp in as little as six minutes.” It’s a great addition to add to your home, while you’re spending a little more time there than usual. Buy on Amazon $ 418 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MAXIMUM POWER

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender This Ninja Blender has three settings, but comes loaded with professional power. With 1000 watts of ice crushing power this blender has total crushing technology that will obliterate anything you put in its path. Buy on Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PORTABILITY

Magic Bullet Blender I love my magic bullet because it means I can have smoothies on the go. What you lose in comparison to other blenders power here, you gain in the space you end up saving. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE CONTROL FREAK

Oster Blender Pro 1200 This blender doesn’t just have low, medium, high settings, it also has specialty settings for smoothies, salsa and milkshakes (yum!). It also comes with a to-go cup so you can get your blend in if you’re in a rush. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE TWO-IN-ONE

Instant Ace Plus Cooking & Beverage Blender Instant Pot makes a blender that Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves: “the best part is you can set a delayed cooking time for up to 12 hours beforehand. That means you can toss all your ingredients in your Instant Ace, set it to cook/blend by the time you’re home from work, and enjoy a delicious soup right away.” Buy on Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE DESIGN ORIENTED

Dash Chef Series Blender Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo loves his Dash Blender for its “unmistakable” looks, with a “digital display and buttons that will elicit conversation at least, and the soft curves on its minimalist base that will accentuate any kitchen’s aesthetic.” It’s also great for making chimichurri, among other things. Buy on Amazon $ 173 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SUCCESS EVERY TIME

KitchenAid 5-Speed Diamond Blender For me, blending can be frustrating because it’s difficult to know when things are fully incorporated. The Intelli-Speed Motor control in this KitchenAid senses contents and maintains optimal speeds to power through any and all ingredients. Buy on Amazon $ 139 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.