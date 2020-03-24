These are the Best Board Games and Card Games To Keep You Sane

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re a big board game person, you might be a little bored (ha!) of the classics. You can only play so many games of Monopoly, Chutes and Ladders, and Battleship before needing a change of pace. A puzzle is a great option, sure, and books are helpful to turn to as well. But there are plenty of other board games and card games to play—some might even say, too many. To help you sort through them, we’ve rounded up some of the best board and card games to play with two players (and in some cases one).

FOR A WELL-DESERVED VACATION

Tokaido This is the prettiest board game I’ve ever come across, and I think it’s one most of us need right now. You basically try to have the best vacation ever by seeing all the sights and eating all the food. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CONDUCTING

Ticket To Ride This game is great if you have anywhere from two to five players. And if you only have one, you can play with Alexa. Building train routes has never been so fun. Buy on Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CUTE LITTLE CRITTERS

Gubs This is my favorite card game out there. While it’s fun if you have more than two players, I have spent many nights playing it against just one friend. It takes a round or two to pick up the rules, but you’ve got time, right? Plus, look at how cute those Gubs are. Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EATING ALL THE FOOD

Sushi Go! A friend brought this over two weeks ago, and at first, I was skeptical, but we couldn’t stop playing. Sushi Go is a fast-paced card game, where you pick a card to play, then pass your hand. It will keep you on your toes, and your brain engaged. Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR TESTING YOUR LUCK

Yahtzee Yahtzee is 100% underrated, and I love this vintage bookshelf edition. It’s not the original version, but it’s pretty close, and comes with little chips that celebrate your Yahtzee feats, among other things. Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SMACK TALKING

Dominoes I recently learned how to actually play dominoes. I’m not talking about building an elaborate contraption (although that’s equally as fun). The real game is fantastic and the rules are easy to learn. Honestly, who knew? Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR APOLOGIZING AFTER TOO MUCH SMACK TALKING

Sorry! Sorry! is a great game to learn sportsmanship and to just have fun playing. I recently played Sorry against an eight year old, and the sarcastic way he said “sorry,” whenever he bumped one of my pieces back to home made me want to scream. But let’s just say, I got the last laugh. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A CLASSIC

Candy Land You can’t go wrong with Candy Land. This is a great game for little one’s, but it’s fun for everyone, too. Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR LIFE EXPERIENCE

The Game of Life While you’re stuck inside, you can still be successful by playing The Game of Life. This version has pets, too. Buy on Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR POORLY TIMED JOKES

Pandemic Is this too on the nose? I mean, it is a great game. Buy on Amazon $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

