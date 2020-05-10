Stay Cool Even When It’s Hot With a Box Fan

It’s starting to get warmer, and even though I have AC, I am someone who is perennially hot, especially at night. A great way to avoid this is with an additional fan. Box fans are great options because they’re sleek and can be easily stored when you’re not using them. They are great for putting on your windowsill, have good control systems, and most importantly, come in all the sizes (not shapes, though, they only come as, well, boxes) you could need. To help you stay cool, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite box fans.

FOR A STANDARD BOX FAN

Comfort Zone 3-Speed When I think of a box fan, this is what comes to mind. It comes in white or black so it can blend in with your decor, and fit snugly anywhere. It has three speeds, is lightweight and gets the job done. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A PERSONAL SIZE BOX FAN

Impress Box Fan A small box fan, this is good for a nightstand or if you just like a little white noise plus a little breeze. You can easily take it around the house with you to create a personal cool spot to sit or sleep. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A DELUXE BOX FAN

Air King Box Fan This is a deluxe box fan. It has impact resistant grills to pro protect the blades and comes with a one-year warranty. Stay cool and never worry about your purchase. This box fan has you covered on both fronts. Buy on Amazon $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A FLEXIBLE BOX FAN

O2COOL Personal Fan This is an upgraded box fan. Whereas with most box fans, you have to move the whole fan to adjust where the breeze is going. With this fan, you can just tilt it back and forth to adjust the breeze angle. It’s sleek and can be put away easily when you’re done with it too, which is a huge plus. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.