The Best Bubble Bath to Help Take the Edge Off Your Day

I’ve always been a bath person, but these days I’m especially so. They help take the edge off of a long day and can soothe sore muscles from sitting in a chair not made to work from. The best thing to add to a bath is undoubtedly some bubbles. You can really use anything for bubbles, from shampoo to shower gel, but a specific bubble bath that’s packed with skin-softening ingredients is a great investment. We’ve rounded up some of the best on the market, with smells and ingredients to make you feel great right when you step in.

FOR ADULTS AND KIDS

The Honest Company Truly Calming Lavender Bubble Bath This gentle bubble bath cleans and soothes while remaining tear-free for the entire family. It has jojoba protein, quinoa extract, organic chamomile, and calendula for softer skin Buy on Amazon $ 10 Buy on Target $ 14

FOR SENSITIVE SKIN

Babyganics Bubble Bath Made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum, artificial fragrances or dyes, this is a great option for those with sensitive skin. It has a soft chamomile verbena scent that’s light and plant-derived. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Buy on Target $ 10

FOR SORE MUSCLES

Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Dr. Teal’s has always had a spot in my parents cabinet, thanks to having two kids who played sports all throughout elementary, middle, and high school. Epsom salt is great for sore muscles and you can’t beat some bubbles, too. Buy on Amazon $ 5 Buy on Target $ 5

FOR A SPA EXPERIENCE AT HOME

Lollia Bubble Bath This beautiful bottle is infused with smells of apple blossom and jasmine mixed with rose. It’s a sweet scent that will make any bath time feel like you’re in a spa. Buy on Anthropologie $ 34

FOR STRESS RELIEF

Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath Kiehl’s makes some amazing skin care products and their bath products are no different. This bath foam is made with lavender essential oil, sea salts, and aloe vera. Buy on Kiehl's $ 30

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.