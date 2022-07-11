PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.

Best Buy is also dropping prices on top-of-the-line TVs by up to $500. While Amazon may be the biggest name in town for sales this week, the best savings you’ll be able to find on tech products are going to be at Best Buy. Like Amazon, Best Buy has also launched its own version of Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which are epic flash sales on products times to run for only two hours. The Black Friday in July sale runs from July 11 to July 13, so make sure to check out all the best deals on the site before stock sells out and prices go back up. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals to shop on Best Buy this week.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Shop at Best Buy $

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum - Down from $700 Buy at Best Buy $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple TV 4K 32GB Down from $180 Buy at Best Buy $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case Down from $429 Buy at Best Buy $ 360 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Google Nest Smart WiFi Thermostat Down from $250 Buy at Best Buy $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NordicTrack Commercial S15i Fitness Bike Down from $1,300 Buy at Best Buy $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sony 48" BRAVIA A9S Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV Down from $1,300 Buy at Best Buy $ 800 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.