Our Favorite Affordable Picks for a Great Camp-Out Adventure

Whether visiting the Martian-like terrain of Utah or the seashores of Delaware, there are few things as restorative as time spent outdoors—and off the grid. When we’re outside, it gives us a chance to reconnect with nature and ourselves, while instilling a sense of awe for our beautiful world. I may be old-school, but I think you miss out by using a posh, camper vehicle (essentially, an apartment on wheels), so I love to go good old-fashioned tent camping. Camping gear has come a long way in comfort and convenience—here are some of our favorites to take along with you.

The worst thing about tent camping used to be sleeping on the ground— but those days are over: meet the cot tent. They pop open for easy set-up and break-down, while still being light enough to carry. Since they’re off the ground, air circulation is better, and if it rains, you won’t be caught sleeping in a puddle. Even better when they come with a matching air bed and sleeping bag! It’s an upgrade worth the investment, and so comfortable you will actually get a good night's rest (and fewer creepy crawlies invading your space).

Outsunny All-in-One Cot Tent Buy at Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cot tents typically come in one or two-person sizes. If you already own a bigger tent, stand-alone cot beds give you the same restful sleep. Save yourself from back pain and enjoy those hiking trails fully rested. Don’t forget a mallet, like this one with a stake remover, to stake down your rain tarp. It’s an essential that will secure any tent (and the one thing I’m apt to forget)!

Beefoor Camping Hammer Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’ve ever experienced condensation inside your tent, you’ll know it can put a damper on your sleep. The fix is a tent fan to keep your tent breezy instead of stifling and hot. This one is rechargeable, has a light, and charges your phone (!!!). If you’re worried about the light attracting unwelcome guests to your tent, this tent and gear bug spray are very effective at keeping them at bay.

DrChop Camping Fan Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

After a good night’s rest, I like to wake up with a cup of hot instant coffee, french press, or tea (it’s camping after all, not the end of civilization). To heat beverages, or cook meals in minutes: bring this Coleman portable stove. It’s fun, easy-to-use and conveniently uses butane fuel. It also comes in a bigger size, depending on how many people you’re feeding. Add a lightweight, compact Stanley camp cook set to prepare grub, or a larger set for families.

Coleman Portable Butane Grill Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For bathing or the beach, bring quick-dry, lightweight, microfiber towels – since they dry fast, they won’t get moldy and will be ready to use again quickly. But when you have to wait to shower, these refreshing, biodegradable aloe body wipes are the next best thing (also perfect for the gym, airplanes, etc.)!

HyperGo Quick Refreshing Body Wipes Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

When you’re ready to sit around the campfire, keep cedar firestarters handy to get the blaze roaring. Add marshmallows (or maybe some adult beverages) for instant happiness. Now that you’ve got the right gear—put in that PTO request!

Midwest Hearth Cedar Fire Starters Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.