There Is No Better Candle to Burn Right Now Than This One

Before everything got put on pause, I was grappling with a severe case of FOMO. I’d see friends going to music festivals or going to big birthday parties, which is just...not my life. I prefer a quiet bar with a handful of friends or binge-watching Community at home. And if I’m doing the latter, you know I have a candle burning. Lately, I’ve been trying to keep my FOMO at bay, since everyone else is doing the same thing as me, and what’s helped is making my home feel cozy with this candle. It’s called Comfort Zone for good reason.

My Comfort Zone is wearing leggings and no bra, under a blanket on the couch with a cup of coffee and Animal Crossing on my Switch. This candle has notes of coffee and cedarwood, a homey scent that makes you feel like you don’t have to get up for anything. It reminds me of the satisfaction of canceling plans to take a long, hot bath. It smells like your home after you return from a long vacation, thick with stale air. There’s orange blossom and jasmine mixed with vanilla, patchouli, and cedarwood. It’s all about being an introvert and enjoying it, especially these days.

When I burn this candle, I’m reminded that staying in and making the most of it is not only comforting, but smart. It helps make my home a place of refuge, rather than a place I want to escape from.

Anecdote Candles Comfort Zone Candle Buy on UncommonGoods $ 24

